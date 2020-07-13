Jimmy Fallon will return to “The Tonight Show’s” studio in NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, starting Monday.

Fallon and his house band, The Roots, will be in the studio with a limited crew and no audience. “Tonight Show” will employ strict social distancing protocols that will keep the majority of the staff working from home.

Fallon’s return comes four months after he, along with every other TV production, either was forced shut down or resort to remote editions. He had produced “Tonight Show At Home” editions since March 17. Fallon’s move follows Conan O’Brien’s relocation to Los Angeles comedy club Largo last week.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo will appear via Zoom on the show Monday. Over the weekend, New York reported its first day without a death related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

“We went from having the worst infection rate in the country, we now have the best infection rate so we really turned the corner. New Yorkers stepped up,” Cuomo said during the taping, which you can watch below. “We tamed the beast, we just have to cross our fingers and hope that it stays there.”

Deadline first reported on Fallon’s studio return.

