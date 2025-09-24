‘The Tonight Show’ Jokingly Tells Tuesday Viewers ‘You’re Watching the Wrong Jimmy’ in Honor of Kimmel Return | Video

Jimmy Fallon kicked off his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday by paying homage to ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” as it was simultaneously returning from its temporary suspension.

“If you’re tuning in to see what I’ll say about my suspension the last couple of days, again, you’re watching the wrong Jimmy,” Fallon joked. “[It’s] the other Jimmy, Dad!”

From there, the NBC host went on to spend several minutes mocking President Trump, whose administration played a key role in Kimmel’s six-day suspension. Fallon specifically took aim at Trump’s Tuesday morning speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

“Trump talked for an hour, and at one point, he said that the European countries were going to Hell,” he noted. “After listening to him ramble for 45 minutes, European leaders were like, ‘I feel like we’re already there.’” The comedian and late night host then jokingly gave — in Trump’s voice — said European leaders a piece of advice to get the American president off their backs.

“Trump attacked all the European countries and then he said, ‘But it’s nothing a new private plane couldn’t fix. Just saying. I don’t know,’” Fallon remarked. “‘Qatar did it.’” You can watch Fallon’s full Tuesday monologue yourself in the video below.

Fallon also had time for one more jab at Trump’s U.N. speech Tuesday, during which the president called climate change the “greatest con job ever.” Adopting Trump’s voice once more, he joked, “It’s almost right up there with Trump University. It’s very close.”

Rather than spending his entire monologue mocking Trump, Fallon then acknowledged the premiere of “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2 this week. The “Tonight Show” host honored the reality dating show’s forthcoming return by bringing in a “Golden Bachelor” stand-in (rose and all) to sing a quick rendition of “Golden” from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” despite The Roots’ Tariq Trotter desperately attempting to convince Fallon to do anything but that.