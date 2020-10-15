Watch 2020 Tony Awards Nominations Livestream (Video)

The 2020 Tony Awards nominations will be announced by Tony-winning “Aladdin” star James Monroe Iglehart on Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. PT, and you can watch the nomination announcement above via the Tonys YouTube channel.

The ceremony itself though still has not set a formal date for when the show will take place, and the ceremony was originally meant to be held on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the best in a year of Broadway that has been completely shut down due to the coronavirus.

What we do know is that the show will be virtual this year, and there were 31 productions on the boards on March 12 before Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all theaters to close, with another eight due to begin preview performances ahead of the April 23 eligibility for the 2020 Tony Awards.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Broadway’s magnificent work of during the 2019-2020 season,” Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a joint statement earlier this month. “Our Broadway community has been incredibly resilient during this difficult time, and we look forward to paying tribute to the performers and artists.”

Broadway however is still dark until at least May 2021, though on the bright side, several productions have already announced their planned return dates to stages, even though some productions that were in previews earlier this year will not be reopening at all.

Check out the announcement of the 2020 Tony Awards nominees above.