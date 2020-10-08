Tony Awards Nominations Will Be Announced October 15, No Date for Ceremony Set
James Monroe Iglehart will reveal the nominations for the 74th annual ceremony
The Tony Awards nominations will be announced next week, October 15, the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing announced Thursday, but no date has been set for the official ceremony, which was previously announced to go virtual this year.
The nominations will be announced by actor James Monroe Iglehart on Oct. 15 after the nominating committee meets on Oct. 13. The nomination announcement for the 74th annual show can be streamed from the Tonys YouTube channel and will begin at 12:00 PM ET.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize Broadway’s magnificent work of during the 2019-2020 season,” Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a joint statement. “Our Broadway community has been incredibly resilient during this difficult time, and we look forward to paying tribute to the performers and artists.”
The awards show was postponed back on March 25 because of the pandemic, and details on when the new show will take place, including what date and what digital platform, will be announced at a later date.
The show was originally meant to take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the best in a year of Broadway that has been completely shut down due to the coronavirus. And Broadway has already extended its shutdown until at least January 3, the fourth time that the reopening had been pushed back.
There were 31 productions on the boards on March 12 before Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all theaters to close, with another eight due to begin preview performances ahead of the April 23 eligibility for this year’s Tony Awards.
Since then, several star-driven productions have announced closures after playing only preview performances, including Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” with Dan Stevens and a Laurie Metcalf-led revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”
