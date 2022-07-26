Tony Dow, Wally on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies at 77

Actor Tony Dow, best known as older brother Wally Cleaver on the 1950s sitcom “Leave it to Beaver,” died Tuesday at age 77.

A statement shared to Facebook on his official site read: “Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us.”

No cause of death was announced, but Dow revealed his cancer diagnosis in May. A joint statement from Dow and his wife “Lauren Shulkind read, “Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.”

Besides “Leave it to Beaver,” which ran from 1957 – 1963, Dow appeared in several TV shows, including “Adam-12,” “My Three Sons,” “Mod Squad,” “Emergency!,” “The Love Boat,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Knight Rider.”

Dow later turned to writing, directing, and producing: In 1986, he wrote an episode of the Disney Channel’s “The New Leave It to Beaver.” In 1989, he made his directorial debut with an episode of “The New Lassie,” a revival of another 1950s favorite that aired in syndication. He went on to helm episodes of “Get a Life,” “Harry and the Hendersons,” “Coach,” and “Babylon 5.” He also served as the visual effects supervisor for “Babylon 5.”