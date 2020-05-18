‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Remastered Games to Bring Back Almost Every Classic Jam — Except These Five

Find out which original songs are omitted

| May 18, 2020 @ 9:37 AM
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The upcoming remastered “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” video games will mostly stay true to their original soundtracks. Game publisher Activision said Monday that nostalgic fans are in luck as all but five of the game’s classic songs will be included in the upcoming games.

The first two “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” video games, originally released in 1999, will be redone for PlayStation 4 and released September 4 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony announced last week.

The games’ soundtrack leaves off the following five tracks, including Suicidal Tendencies’ “Cyco Vision,” Unsane’s “Committed,” “Bring the Noise” by Anthrax and Public Enemy, “B-Boy Document ’99” by The High and Mighty and Alley Life’s “Out With the Cold.” Game developer Vicarious Visions told IGN that the inability to renew licenses kept these tracks off the list.

Also Read: Watch John Krasinski Sign Off From 'Some Good News' - for Now, at Least (Video)

An official “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” Spotify playlist contains the upcoming soundtrack in its entirety — except for a currently undetermined track from Dallas-based rock band Speedealer. Check out the full track list below.

“Police Truck” – Dead Kennedys
“Superman” – Goldfinger
“Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” – Primus
“New Girl” – The Suicide Machines
“Here and Now” – The Ernies
“Euro-Barge” – The Vandals
“Blood Brothers” – Papa Roach
“Guerrilla Radio” – Rage Against the Machine
“Pin the Tail on the Donkey” – Naughty by Nature
“You” – Bad Religion
“When Worlds Collide” – Powerman 5000
“No Cigar” – Milencolin
“Cyclone” – Dub Pistols
“May 16” – Lagwagon
“Subculture” – Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos
“Heavy Metal Winner” – Consumed
“Evil Eye” – Fu Manchu
“Five Lessons Learned” – Swingin’ Utters

16 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 17

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE