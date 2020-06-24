Tony Hawk’s son Riley Hawk and several groundbreaking female skateboarders are among eight new skaters joining the roster of “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2,” a remastered version of the first two original games.

Sony’s PlayStation remade the first two “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” titles and will release them Sept. 4. Hawk’s son Riley, a 27-year-old skater (and rock band frontman) who made his pro debut at 21, will join his legendary father and seven other new names in the remastered bowls.

“Just like the original pros, all eight of these skaters come with their own style, stats, and signature tricks to represent the strengths and accomplishments of their young careers,” PlayStation said in a blog post Wednesday.

Nonbinary professional skater Leo Baker also joins the “Pro Skater” lineups. An X Games Street gold medalist, Baker is one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ skaters internationally and is sponsored in part by Nike SB.

Finnish-American dual citizen and Tony Hawk protégé Elizabeth “Lizzie” Armanto is another new edition to the remastered games. The 27-year-old skater from Santa Monica was the first to win the Skateboard X Games Women’s Skateboard Park gold medal in 2013 and was also the first female cover athlete on the cover of TransWorld SKATEboarding Magazine. Armanto is a featured skater in “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5,” but the game creators wanted to reprise her role in the earlier versions of the franchise.

São Paulo, Brazil-based street skater Leticia Bufoni is a five-time X Games Street gold medalist and “influential female competitor in international sports,” PlayStation wrote. Bufoni is another next-generation skater joining the “Pro Skaters 1 + 2” rosters this fall.

Other additions to the roster include Tyshawn Jones, Shane O’Neill, Nyjah Huston and Aori Nishimura, an 18-year-old street skating prodigy from Tokyo who was the first Japanese skater to win an X Games Street gold medal. Nishimura was born after the original “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” games came out in 1999, but she’s since gained notoriety on the worldwide skating stage and is “one of Japan’s brightest prospects and professionals in skateboarding,” according to PlayStation.

Though the game hits shelves in September, players who pre-order the game bundle will get access to an open demo that begins August 14.