Tony Lewis, Lead Singer and Bassist of The Outfield, Dies at 62

Tony Lewis, the lead singer and bassist from The Outfield, has died “unexpectedly.” He was 62.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away,” Lewis’ Twitter profile tweeted out on Tuesday. “He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.”

Lewis was born on December 21, 1957 in London.

Lewis and The Outfield are best known for the catchy song “Your Love, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. The hit single was off 1985 debut album, “Play Deep,” which itself reached the Top 10 in the U.S.

The original name of The Outfield was the Baseball Boys. The group consisted of Lewis, John Spinks and Alan Jackman.

The band released follow-up album, “Bangin,” in 1987 and “Voices of Babylon” in 1989. After “Voices,” Jackman left the group.

Using session drummers, The Outfield released “Diamond Days” in 1990, “Rockeye” in 1992, “Anytime Now” in 2006 and “Replay” in 2011.

Spinks died of liver cancer in 2014.

