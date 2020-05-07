Netflix has released a sneak peek of Friday’s “Too Hot to Handle” reunion, and it shows Rhonda getting emotional in the wake of her breakup from Sharron.

The pair were an item on the reality dating series, which has found massive success since its April 17 premiere. They were arguably one of the healthiest of all the show’s pairings, compared to the tumultuous nature of their co-stars Francesca and Harry’s relationship.

But it’s been over a year since the show filmed, and now Rhonda is in tears over their split, which both have confirmed to other outlets.

“A lot of people have been telling me, like, ‘You showed exactly who you were.’ So it’s like, the love that people are giving me, I’ve always been this person,” she said.

“Watching the show back just kind of brought back up all the connections I had with everybody, especially Sharron. The experience with me and Sharron is an amazing gone, so no one will ever take that away from us, whether we’re together or not. I wish I could go back and capture some of those moments again, but it’s like, I’m just going to make new ones from here,” she added.

It seems like Rhonda is missing Sharron real hard right now. Here’s hoping the former couple can make like Francesca and Harry and seemingly overcome their differences.

Watch the video above.

“Too Hot to Handle: Extra Hot: The Reunion” premieres May 8 on Netflix.