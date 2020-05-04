Netflix Sets Date for ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Reunion Special

Catch up with Harry, Francesca and more stars from Season 1

| May 4, 2020 @ 8:00 AM Last Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 9:11 AM
Too Hot to Handle reunion

Harry and Francesca of Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle"

The stars of Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” are coming together for a virtual reunion this Friday, May 8.

The reality series premiered April 17 to much excitement from quarantined binge-watchers around the world who were thirsty for another Netflix reality show following the success of “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle” from earlier this year.

Here is the description for “Extra Hot: The Reunion” from Netflix: “Catch up with this season’s singles for a virtual reunion featuring fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games.”

Also Read: Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why That Blow Job Cost $6,000

“Too Hot to Handle” has a premise almost too absurd to believe. Ten “hotties” from around the world are sent to a resort for a month with nothing to do except each other — only they’re not allowed to have sex. Every time they have sex they lose a bit more of the $100,000 pot. The further they go, the more they lose.

Exactly how much they lose is a mystery to both the cast and the audience until someone does the deed and the show’s version of a housemother — a supposedly artificially intelligent robot named Lana who looks like a cross between an Alexa and an air freshener — gathers the cast to inform them how much their housemates’ infraction would cost them.

The reunion will catch up with the cast of Season 1, with fan-favorite couple Harry and Francesca confirmed to make an appearance.

“Extra Hot: The Reunion” premieres May 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.

