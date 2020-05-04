Harry and Francesca of Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle"
The stars of Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” are coming together for a virtual reunion this Friday, May 8.
The reality series premiered April 17 to much excitement from quarantined binge-watchers around the world who were thirsty for another Netflix reality show following the success of “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle” from earlier this year.
Here is the description for “Extra Hot: The Reunion” from Netflix: “Catch up with this season’s singles for a virtual reunion featuring fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games.”
“Too Hot to Handle” has a premise almost too absurd to believe. Ten “hotties” from around the world are sent to a resort for a month with nothing to do except each other — only they’re not allowed to have sex. Every time they have sex they lose a bit more of the $100,000 pot. The further they go, the more they lose.
Exactly how much they lose is a mystery to both the cast and the audience until someone does the deed and the show’s version of a housemother — a supposedly artificially intelligent robot named Lana who looks like a cross between an Alexa and an air freshener — gathers the cast to inform them how much their housemates’ infraction would cost them.
The reunion will catch up with the cast of Season 1, with fan-favorite couple Harry and Francesca confirmed to make an appearance.
“Extra Hot: The Reunion” premieres May 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.
'Labor of Love': Here Are All 15 Contestants Competing to Become Dads (Photos)
Fox's new reality competition series, "Labor of Love," finds 15 men vying for the chance to date mother-to-be Kristy Katzmann -- and become the father of her future children.
The dating show, which is hosted by "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis, premieres May 21.
Here is a look at the 15 men competing for former "Bachelor" contestant Katzmann's love.
Photo credit: Justin Stephens
Alan Santini
Age: 39.
Occupation: Writer.
Hometown: South Africa.
Instagram:@therealalansantini
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Angelo Castricone
Age: 39
Occupation: Firefighter.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @mrangeloc
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Budge Collinson
Age: 44
Occupation: Creative director.
Hometown: Edgewater, MD.
Instagram: @BudgeCollinson
Twitter: @askbudge
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Gary Malec
Age: 38
Occupation: Baseball bat manufacturer.
Hometown: San Francisco, CA.
Instagram: @garymalec
Twitter: @GaryMalec
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Jason Christopher Smith
Age: 38
Occupation: Flooring business owner.
Hometown: Charlotte, NC.
Instagram: @ownthedaysmith
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Keith Reams
Age: 38
Occupation: Gym owner.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @keithreams
Twitter: @junglefitla
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Kyle Klinger
Age: 38
Occupation: Director of sales and marketing.
Hometown: Austin, TX.
Instagram: @kyleklinger
Twitter: @kyleklinger05
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Marcus Lehman
Age: 39
Occupation: Anesthesiologist.
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH.
Instagram: @drmarcuslehman
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Mario Calderon
Age: 40
Occupation: Optician.
Hometown: New York, NY.
Instagram: @MeesterMario
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Matt Kaye
Age: 44
Occupation: Former professional wrestler.
Hometown: West Hempstead, NY.
Instagram: @matt_striker_
Twitter: @matt_striker_
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Phillip Michael Jacques
Age: 38
Occupation: Medical Technician at a children’s hospital.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @phillipjacques
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Stewart Gill
Age: 40
Occupation: Wealth Management CEO.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @stewart_e_gill
Twitter: @StewartGill
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Tali Raphaely
Age: 46
Occupation: Attorney.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @traphaely7
Twitter: @taliraphaely
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Trent Broach
Age: 36
Occupation: Tennis instructor.
Hometown: Denver, CO
Instagram: @trent_broach
Twitter: @TrentBroach
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Walker Posey
Age: 41
Occupation: Funeral director.
Hometown: North Augusta, SC.
Instagram: @walkerposey
Twitter: @walkerposey
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Tune in to the series premiere of "Labor of Love" May 21 at 9/8c on Fox.
Photo credit: Justin Stephens
