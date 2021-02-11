CBS All Access’ animated news satire show, “Tooning Out the News” has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the streaming service’s rebrand into Paramount+.

The series is also getting an elongated name, where it will now be officially titled as “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News.” It will return for its second season on March 4, when Paramount+ launches, and continue with daily episodes beginning March 8.

“We are ecstatic to be collaborating again with the talented creative team behind ‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News,’ said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “They overcame every obstacle 2020 threw at them and day after day delivered an extremely smart, inventive and funny program that offered our audience a bit of reprieve from the ‘regular’ news cycle. We’re cautiously optimistic about what’s in store for 2021, but no matter what, we’re eager to know what the series’ mostly informative segments and characters will have to say about it.”

“Tooning Out the News” hails from CBS Television Studios, with Chris Licht and the “Our Cartoon President” team of RJ Fried and Tim Luecke joining Colbert as executive producers. It provides short daily segments leading up to a weekly full episode featuring a cast of animated characters mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers

“We are so excited for season two of ‘Tooning Out the News,’ which will feature even more incisive questions, unrelenting egomania, Freudian projection, shameless brand integration, tasteful nudity, unapologetic slander, and flat out lying,” said Colbert.