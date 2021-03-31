Top Chef - Season 18

Photo by: David Moir/Bravo

How ‘Top Chef’ Adapted for a New Season Despite a Pandemic, Wildfires and Portland Unrest

by | March 31, 2021 @ 6:34 AM

“We felt very strongly that it needed to deliver on the fan expectations of what a season of ‘Top Chef’ looks like,” Bravo’s Matt Reichman tells TheWrap

Production on the Season 17 finale of “Top Chef” had just wrapped up in Italy last year when the looming threat of a COVID-19 pandemic became a reality. Facing a massive production shutdown, Bravo, which normally starts working on the next season of the high-end food competition series well in advance, had to figure out if Season 18 would be possible any time soon, where in the world would they shoot it and the biggest question of all … how would they pull it off?

By May, Bravo and “Top Chef” production company Magical Elves had come up with the answers to the when, where and how, with host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons on board to head to Portland, Oregon, for a pandemic-produced season that premieres Thursday.

Become a member to read more.
Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

georgia boycott

Why Hollywood Isn’t So Quick to Boycott Georgia Despite That New Restrictive Voting Law
NFL

3 Takeaways From NFL’s Move to a 17-Game Regular Season
nxt aew dynamite

Why WWE Pulled ‘NXT’ Off Wednesday Nights
jen shah real housewives of salt lake city

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Charged in Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
Mika Brzezinski

MSNBC Ekes Out First Quarterly Win in Total-Day Viewers, But Fox News Wins All of March
Million Dollar Listing New York Season 9

‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Gets Season 9 Premiere Date – and Its First Female Broker (Exclusive)

The CW’s ‘Bulletproof’ Finale Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings

Inside Hollywood’s Rush to Cash in on NFTs
Cherries Wild

Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Finale Gets Wildly Bad Ratings

Inside FuboTV’s Push Into Sports Betting and Pandemic Streaming Trends
Janice Dean

Fox News’ Janice Dean Called Out Andrew Cuomo for ‘Yukking It Up’ With Brother Chris on CNN (Exclusive)