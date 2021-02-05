Norm Pearlstine, James Goldston, Marty Baron, Jeff Zucker, Stephen Adler

Former L.A. Times editor Norman Pearlstine, outgoing ABC News President James Goldston, outgoing Washington Post editor Marty Baron, CNN President Jeff Zucker, and outgoing Reuters editor Stephen Adler. (Jemal Countess / Daniel Zuchnik / Dimitrios Kambouris / Michael Loccisano / Craig Barritt / Getty Images)

Top Editors Leave US Newsrooms, Signaling Generational Shift for Journalism

by | February 5, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“I’m excited to see the next generation coming in and how they lead the industry forward,” Vivian Schiller, the former president and CEO of NPR, tells TheWrap

A new era is unfolding with the imminent departures of a generation of powerful leaders on the American news media landscape. The next cohort of editors who take their place will undoubtedly shape the future of journalism.

“These are people I very deeply admire, but they are a generation of older white men who are leaving jobs,” Vivian Schiller, the executive director of Aspen Digital and the former president and CEO of NPR, told TheWrap. “In an era where many reasonable people believe that white men are not necessarily the best ones to be leading the future of news coverage, certainly not to the exclusion of others, this is a pretty big moment.”

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

