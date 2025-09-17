Top Execs from Fox and Tubi to Share Insights at TheWrap’s AI in Entertainment Panel Livestream

As artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to disrupt the entertainment industry, TheWrap is spotlighting the forces reshaping Hollywood with a virtual panel discussion, “AI in Hollywood: Recoding Content and Creativity,” presented by Fox and Tubi.

The conversation will stream at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 25, in anticipation of TheWrap’s flagship TheGrill Conference on September 30, where industry leaders gather to debate the future of media, entertainment, and technology.

Panelist Spotlight:

Melody Hildebrandt , Chief Technology Officer, Fox Corporation: Hildebrandt sets and delivers the comprehensive technology strategy for the Company, spanning its brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations.

, Chief Technology Officer, Fox Corporation: Hildebrandt sets and delivers the comprehensive technology strategy for the Company, spanning its brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. Nicole Parlapiano, Chief Marketing Officer, Tubi: Parlapiano has redefined the brand with campaigns, including award-winning Super Bowl spots and a global brand refresh. She has led the streamer’s rise to over 97 million monthly active users and launched Stubios to democratize content creation.

The conversation will be moderated by Roger Cheng, Managing Editor, Business & PRO, TheWrap

Together, they will explore how AI is transforming Hollywood across every facet of the industry, including:

AI in Content Production : New tools and workflows redefining creative processes, expanding storytelling opportunities and reshaping studio pipelines.

: New tools and workflows redefining creative processes, expanding storytelling opportunities and reshaping studio pipelines. AI and Audience Experience : How machine learning drives personalized recommendations, enhances search, and safeguards content through verification and cybersecurity.

: How machine learning drives personalized recommendations, enhances search, and safeguards content through verification and cybersecurity. AI Challenges and Considerations: From ethical use and job disruption to combating “AI slop,” the panel will unpack the risks and responsibilities as the industry adapts.

The discussion will also highlight how AI is breaking down creative barriers, influencing marketing strategies and personalizing streaming experiences in ways that were once unimaginable.

If you can’t attend the livestream, a full recording and key takeaways will be shared afterward.

In addition to this panel, Hildebrandt will also be speaking at TheGrill Conference on September 30 as part of the panel “From Ideation to Innovation: AI in the Studio Pipeline.” Joined by top studio executives and technology leaders, including Annie Chang of Universal Pictures and Yves Bergquist of USC’s Entertainment Technology Center.