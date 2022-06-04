‘Top Gun: Maverick’ 2nd Box Office Weekend Is Beating Every ‘Mission: Impossible’ Opening

With no major wide releases this weekend, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is continuing to dominate the box office with a $25 million grossed on its second Friday in theaters for an incredible estimated $84.5 million second weekend total.



Not only is that just a 33% drop from the Tom Cruise film’s $126.7 million 3-day opening, but it is also higher than the opening weekend of every other film in Cruise’s career, including every “Mission: Impossible” film. With this result, “Top Gun: Maverick” will see its domestic total soar to $290 million by the end of the weekend, already making it the top domestic grosser of Cruise’s career before inflation adjustment.

Fueled by overwhelmingly strong word-of-mouth nationwide, “Top Gun: Maverick” set a new Memorial Day weekend record with its $160.5 million 4-day opening. The film is now showing the same pace as Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” meaning that a $400 million-plus domestic run is now within reach depending on how this sequel performs against upcoming June blockbusters like Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” and Disney/Pixar’s”Lightyear.”



Overseas, “Jurassic World: Dominion” has begun its international rollout in 15 markets including Korea, Mexico, Brazil and Italy. The capper of the “Jurassic World” trilogy earned $25.9 million on Friday and is set to earn around $50 million this weekend, in line with the two previous “Jurassic” films in like-for-like markets. With a release date in China and serving as a follow-up to two summer blockbusters that grossed over $1 billion worldwide, “Dominion” is expected to have a strong chance at joining “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as only the second film of the COVID era to hit that billion-dollar mark.