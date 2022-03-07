”Marvel’s Daredevil“ also saw a bump in demand last month ahead of its move from Netflix to Disney+

February has been a successful month for DC superheroes in general. The top three and six of the 10 most in-demand superhero series were from the DC universe.

HBO Max’s “ Peacemaker ” was the most in-demand superhero series in the U.S. in February, recording 32.3 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics data. The irreverent superhero series starring John Cena has been a hit with fans so far and has already been renewed for a second season .

This comes after a year that has been dominated by massively popular Marvel series from Disney+. Among Marvel series, Disney+’s “Hawkeye” is the most recent and was also the most in-demand for the month of February with 23.7 times the average series demand.

Most in-demand superhero series in the U.S. in February 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

“Marvel’s Daredevil” saw a bump in demand in February before it was scheduled to leave Netflix at the end of the month. Characters from “Daredevil” made cameos in both “Hawkeye” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” late last year, which seems to indicate this series is ready to be revived.

“Daredevil” and the other Netflix-Marvel shows (“Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Punisher” and “The Defenders”) have officially moved to Disney+ as of this month. This is a logical home for these series as Disney+ makes itself a hub for all things Marvel and is an especially strategic move for the platform as it works on building out its adult content offerings.

Rounding out the 10 most in-demand superhero series in February were three more DC series. The CW’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” had high demand this month with a particular spike at the end of February as the series neared its Season 7 finale on March 2. “Superman & Lois” returned for its second season on Jan. 11. There was high anticipation for the CW show’s return going into its second season and so far demand for the show’s second season has been consistently higher than the first season.