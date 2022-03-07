peacemaker-john-cena

HBO Max's "Peacemaker" was the most in-demand superhero series in the U.S. in February 2022, according to Parrot Analytics.

by | March 7, 2022 @ 9:30 AM

”Marvel’s Daredevil“ also saw a bump in demand last month ahead of its move from Netflix to Disney+

HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” was the most in-demand superhero series in the U.S. in February, recording 32.3 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics data. The irreverent superhero series starring John Cena has been a hit with fans so far and has already been renewed for a second season.

February has been a successful month for DC superheroes in general. The top three and six of the 10 most in-demand superhero series were from the DC universe.

