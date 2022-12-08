sylvester stallone tulsa king

Paramount+

Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ Breaks Through a Netflix Wall on Most-Watched Programs List | Charts

by | December 8, 2022 @ 4:28 PM

Meanwhile, holiday programming is beginning to fill the most-viewed rankings

In a field of Netflix, stands Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” in the latest edition of Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap report providing an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies or individual TV programs from the past seven days across both linear television and streaming.

Notably, the drama from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan was the only non-Netflix program to secure a spot on the most-watched streaming list. Starring three-time Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone, the crime series continues to generate strong viewing interest, potentially from fans of Sheridan’s other mega-hit “Yellowstone” (which broadcasts on Paramount Network, but streams on Peacock). It’s clear that Paramount and Sheridan have a knack for building robust franchises with an engaged fan base that appears to already be paying strong dividends with each new show and each new season.

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

media layoffs

The Media Layoff Bloodbath: Why It’s Happening and Who’s Hurt the Most
Wednesday-Addams-dance

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Dances to No. 1 Debut on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
disney universal animation

How Disney Animation Lost the Box Office Crown to Universal for 3 Straight Years – With No Turnaround in Sight | Chart
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads List of Most In-Demand Players in the FIFA World Cup | Charts
black panther: wakanda forever

Fall Box Office Was Even Worse Than 2021 Despite ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ | Chart
the-walking-dead-series-finale-michonne

Why It Was Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ – But the Spinoffs Aren’t Doomed | Charts
Golden Globes 2023 HFPA

Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive)
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Teen Wolf The Movie Tyler Posey

Paramount+ Releases ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer
Elizabeth Debicki The Crown Season 5

Is Lack of Star Power on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Tanking Demand for the Show? | Charts
Wednesday Netflix

It’s ‘Wednesday’ Every Day as Netflix Dominates Holiday Streaming | Chart