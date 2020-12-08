Topher Grace-Led ‘Home Economics’ Comedy Ordered to Series by ABC

ABC has ordered the Topher Grace-led comedy “Home Economics” to series. It will premiere next spring.

According to the network, “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one who’s in the one percent, one who’s middle class, and one who’s barely holding on.

Grace stars alongside Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata. The comedy also features Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain.

“Home Economics” is based on the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton, who will serve as co-creator with John Aboud. Grace will also executive produce alongside Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang will co-executive produce.

“Home Economics” is a co-production between Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

The comedy marks Grace’s first return to series television since his days as Eric Foreman on Fox’s “That ’70s Show,” which ran for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006. That series was notable for launching the careers of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

“I never thought about doing another show until I read Michael Colton and John Aboud’s amazing scrip,” Grace said. “Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of.”