Watch a Tornado Touch Down in Los Angeles Suburbs (Video)

Less than a month after Los Angeles was greeted with its own snowstorm moment from “The Day After Tomorrow,” the suburb of Montbello was hit with a scene out of “The Wizard of Oz.”

On Wednesday, a tornado touched down in the East L.A. city with video of the event and its aftermath quickly surfacing online.

“On ground view of possible tornado damage to printing company roof, cars and utility lines,” Los Angeles Times cameraman Allen Schaben said in a caption accompanying video posted to Twitter of resulting damage.

"On ground view of possible tornado damage to printing company roof, cars and utility lines in the Montebello area of Los Angeles."

That followed the touchdown of a small tornado that also reportedly injured at least one person. Video of the twister was posted by another user.

Video of the twister was posted showing the tornado.

The damage to area buildings was extensive enough to warrant the dispatching of a search-and-rescue team, ABC-7 reported. The touchdown happened in the neighborhood of 1200 South Vail Ave., near the Royal Paper Box Company.

The rare tornado hit as a third straight day of rain deluged Los Angeles County, punctuating a month of wet weather for the region. That included a snowstorm that dumped much of the higher elevations of Los Angeles County with a significant blanket of fresh powder.

Mountain communities in neighboring San Bernardino County that included the ski resort town of Big Bear Lake have only in the past two weeks begun to fully dig out, with many areas having received more than 10 feet of snow in a matter of days. At least nine deaths are being investigated for potential links to the snowstorm after many residents were stranded in their homes for weeks.