Regina King, Viggo Mortensen and More Portraits From TheWrap’s Virtual Toronto Studio (Photos)

Director Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
Aldis Hodge, "One Night in Miami"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Eli Goree, "One Night in Miami"
Director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling"
Actress Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"
Actress Eiza Gonzalez, "I Care a Lot"
Director J Blakeson, "I Care a Lot"
Actress Connie Britton, "Good Joe Bell"
Director Florian Zeller, "The Father"
Actor Amir El-Masry, "Limbo"
Director Ben Sharrock, "Limbo"
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, "Shadow in the Cloud"
Director Roseanne Liang, " Shadow in the Cloud"
Katherine Waterson, "The Third Day"
Director Dawn Porter, "The Way I See It"
Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers"
Actress Danielle Macdonald, "Falling for Figaro"
Director Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby"
Actress Rachel Sennott, "Shiva Baby"
Actress Dianna Agron, "Shiva Baby"
Actress Molly Gordon, "Shiva Baby"
Actress Polly Draper, "Shiva Baby"
Director Joel Bakan, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel"
Director Jennifer Abbott, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel"
Actress Jessica Barden, "Holler"
Director Michael Dweck, "The Truffle Hunters"
Director Gregory Kershaw, "The Truffle Hunters"
Director Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers"
Director Tomm Moore, "Wolfwalkers"
Director Sam Pollard, "MLK/FBI"
Director Tracey Deer, "Beans"
Director Sonia Kennebeck, "Enemies of the State"