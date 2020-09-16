Go Pro Today

Regina King, Viggo Mortensen and More Portraits From TheWrap’s Virtual Toronto Studio (Photos)

TIFF 2020: Chloë Grace Moretz, Rosamund Pike, Leslie Odom Jr. and more stop by TheWrap’s virtual studio

Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap | September 16, 2020 @ 1:00 PM Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 2:49 PM
TIFF 2020 gallery split
Regina King
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
Aldis Hodge
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Aldis Hodge, "One Night in Miami"
Leslie Odom Jr
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Eli Goree
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Eli Goree, "One Night in Miami"
Viggo Mortensen
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling"
Rosamund Pike
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"
Eiza Gonzalez
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Eiza Gonzalez, "I Care a Lot"
J Blakeson
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director J Blakeson, "I Care a Lot"
Connie Britton
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Connie Britton, "Good Joe Bell"
Florian Zeller
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Florian Zeller, "The Father"
Amir El-Masry
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actor Amir El-Masry, "Limbo"
Ben Sharrock
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Ben Sharrock, "Limbo"
Chloe Grace Moretz
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, "Shadow in the Cloud"
Roseanne Liang
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Roseanne Liang, " Shadow in the Cloud"
Katherine Waterson
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Katherine Waterson, "The Third Day"
Dawn Porter
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Dawn Porter, "The Way I See It"
Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers"
Danielle Macdonald
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Danielle Macdonald, "Falling for Figaro"
Emma Seligman
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby"
Rachel Sennott
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Rachel Sennott, "Shiva Baby"
Dianna Agr
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Dianna Agron, "Shiva Baby"
Molly Gordon
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Molly Gordon, "Shiva Baby"
Polly Draper
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Polly Draper, "Shiva Baby"
Joel Bakan
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Joel Bakan, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel"
Jennifer Abbott
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Jennifer Abbott, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel"
Jessica Barden
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Jessica Barden, "Holler"
Michael Dweck
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Michael Dweck, "The Truffle Hunters"
Gregory Kershaw
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Gregory Kershaw, "The Truffle Hunters"
Ross Stewart
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers"
Tomm Moore
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Tomm Moore, "Wolfwalkers"
Sam Pollard
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Sam Pollard, "MLK/FBI"
Tracey Deer
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Tracey Deer, "Beans"
Sonia Kennebeck
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Sonia Kennebeck, "Enemies of the State"