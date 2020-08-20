‘Tosh.0’ to End With Upcoming 12th Season

Comedy Central has decided to end Daniel Tosh’s longrunning comedy series, “Tosh.0,” after the upcoming 12th season.

The now-final season will premiere on Sept. 15, with its last episode set for Nov. 24. When it ends, it will conclude as the longest running weekly, live-action series in Comedy Central history with more than 250 episodes.

“I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years,” Tosh said.

Earlier this year, Comedy Central ordered an additional four seasons, spanning 80 episodes, of “Tosh.0” and signed the comedian to a first-look deal. An individual with knowledge of the decision tells TheWrap ViacomCBS is working Tosh and his team to shop the series for a potential continuation.

Season 12 of “Tosh.0” will introduce “Web Legends,” featuring iconic viral sensation Rebecca Black who Tosh initially introduced to the internet world and invites her to return to the show to perform at the very small desk of his public radio station.

The decision to end “Tosh.0” is part of the network’s new focus on adult animation. On Wednesday, the network canceled “Drunk History” after 7 seasons and last week shipped “South Side” and “The Other Two” over to HBO Max.

Comedy Central is rebooting “Beavis and Butthead” and “The Ren & Stimpy Show” and his “Daria” spinoff, “Jodie” on the now-adult animation focused network.