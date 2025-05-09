Children’s Media Company Totoy Signs With Gersh

Totoy Corp., the acclaimed children’s media company behind the breakout animated series “José Totoy” and “Sara,” has signed with Gersh to propel its global expansion, the agency announced on Friday.

Known for blending entertainment with education, Totoy has become a leading force in children’s entertainment in Latin America and Brazil and is now poised to bring its unique storytelling to children and families worldwide.

Since its founding in 2015 by André Vaz and Isa Albuquerque, Totoy has built a portfolio of award-winning content that resonates with children and parents alike.

Its flagship series, “José Totoy,” is available in over 30 languages and has been lauded for promoting healthy lifestyles and positive values through engaging narratives. The series has achieved significant milestones, including:

Charting as one of the Top 10 Most Watched Children’s Show on Prime Video in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Chile

Charting in Netflix’s Global Top 10, while only being available on the service in select countries

Over 3 billion views on YouTube, with more than 46 million followers across its network of channels

“This partnership marks a significant step in Totoy’s mission to inspire and educate children worldwide,” André Vaz, CEO and co-founder of Totoy Corp. said in a statement to TheWrap. “With Gersh’s expertise, we’re excited to bring our stories to new audiences and continue our commitment to meaningful children’s entertainment. We look forward to expanding our stories to inspire even more young minds worldwide.”

Jay Cohen, partner and head of film finance at Gersh, added: “Totoy’s remarkable success across Latin America and Brazil is a testament to the universal appeal of its stories. With its flagship series topping charts on Prime Video, YouTube and Netflix, the demand for Totoy’s content is clear. We’re thrilled to partner with Totoy to expand its reach globally, building on this strong foundation to inspire and entertain children around the world.”

Totoy’s impact goes beyond screens, extending into real-world initiatives that reflect its commitment to global learning and child welfare. Through programs with schools and museums, Totoy brings its educational storytelling to life.

The company is also a proud partner of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and was the first to work alongside the organization to deliver COVID education for children during the early stages of the pandemic.