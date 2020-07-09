‘Tough as Nails’ Debut Isn’t Soft, but CBS Can’t Break Away From Univision in Key Demo Ratings

The debut of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” faced its stiffest competition from Univision’s telenovelas on Wednesday. The result was a primetime ratings tie between the two networks.

CBS and Univision tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.52 million, according to preliminary numbers. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 1.7 million.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.6/4 and 4.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. Fox had a 3 share, NBC got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.54 million, Fox was fifth with 1.5 million.

NBC aired all repeats on Wednesday.

For Fox, following a rerun, an original episode of “Ultimate Tag” at 9 had a 0.5/3 and 1.5 million viewers.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 872,000.

For ABC, following reruns, an original episode of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 546,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 686,000 viewers. “Bulletproof” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 407,000 viewers.