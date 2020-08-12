‘Tough as Nails’ Competition Series Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

CBS renewed its reality competition series “Tough as Nails” for a second season Wednesday.

The series, which premiered on July 8, is hosted and executive produced by Phil Keoghan, who created the show with his producing partner, Louise Keoghan.

Here is the official synopsis:

“‘Tough as Nails’ is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until the ‘Tough as Nails’ winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Casting has already begun for Season 2. You can apply here.

“Tough as Nails’ stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors.”

The series is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.

The two-hour first season finale of “Tough as Nails” airs Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. 

