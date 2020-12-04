Fútbol is no replacement for football on Fox

Of course, Fox being forced to substitute MLS soccer for football last night due to positive COVID-19 tests postponing the last Baltimore Ravens game is what opened the door for the Disney network.

Fox will have the Ravens vs. the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Tuesday night (and its regular “Thursday Night Football” game 48 hours later, hopefully). Due to multiple Ravens personnel testing positive for COVID, last week’s Thanksgiving primetime match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed several times, and was ultimately played this past Wednesday afternoon.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. had a 0.8/5 and 5.4 million viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 posted a 1.2/7 and 5.7 million viewers, consistent with the previous original two weeks ago. (Last week was Thanksgiving, so no new episode aired.) At 10, “A Million Little Things” received a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.2 million, NBC was third with 4.1 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” drew a 0.8/5 and 7.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “B Positive” had a 0.6/4 and 5.2 million viewers, which are the same (rounded) Nielsen numbers “Mom” got at 9. At 9:30, “The Unicorn” closed out the comedy block with a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers. At 10, a “Star Trek: Discovery” episode managed a 0.2/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

For NBC, “The Voice” at 8 put up a 0.7/4 and 5.3 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 had a 0.6/4 and 4 million viewers. At 10, “Dateline NBC” got a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 967,000.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 840,000. That was all the Minnesota United FC’s 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 591,000. The “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments” telecast at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 565,000 viewers. At 9, “World’s Funniest Animals” got a 0.1/1 and 615,000 viewers. A rerun followed.