Transplant - Season 1

Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC

Ratings: NBC Tops Another Tuesday as ‘Transplant’ Stays Steady

by | September 9, 2020 @ 8:45 AM

ABC airs “What Would You Do?” season finale and special

“Transplant” stayed steady on NBC last night, when the Canadian medical drama aired its second episode for U.S. audiences.

ABC scheduled its “What Would You Do?” season finale and a special on Tuesday.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. received a 0.7/5 and 5.8 million viewers. “Transplant” at 10 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million viewers.

Also Read: NBC Is Developing a 'Modern Reimagination of a Shakespearean World' That Sounds an Awful Lot Like 'Hamlet'

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in total viewers with 1.3 million.

CBS, ABC, Fox and Telemundo all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3/X. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.8 million, ABC was third with 1.8 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

Also Read: 'American Ninja Warrior' Season 12 Premiere Scales to the Top of Labor Day's TV Ratings

For ABC, after repeats, the season finale of “What Would You Do?” at 9 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. A special “What Would You Do?” episode, titled “Would You Lie for Me,” at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

Fox aired reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 390,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 428,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 p.m. got a 0.1/1 and 427,000 viewers.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 94

Here’s when 93 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ELLEN POMPEO Greys Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo Dedicates ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 to Health Care Workers Who Have Died From COVID
Community

And a Movie! Joel McHale Says There’s a ‘Good Chance’ the ‘Community’ Movie Happens Now That Donald Glover Is on Board (Video)
Apple's Tim Cook

Did The Tech Bubble Just Burst? Apple, Facebook Hit Hard as Wall Street Slumps

How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market
late night with seth meyers donald trump and fox news are creating an alternate reality in which trump is good

Seth Meyers: Trump and Fox Are ‘Trying to Concoct an Alternate Universe’ to Win Election (Video)
LAURENCE FISHBURNE, JENIFER LEWIS Black-ish

‘Black-ish’ Spinoff Starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in the Works at ABC
Hard Knocks Los Angeles COVID-19

‘Hard Knocks’ Directors Think COVID-19 Made NFL Show More Relatable Than Ever
Saturday Night Live - Season 45

‘Saturday Night Live’ Promotes Ego Nwodim to Main Cast Member for Season 46
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Briefing At The White House

‘The View’ Hosts and Sarah Huckabee Sanders Spar Over Report Trump Disparaged Troops: ‘It Seems Like Something He Would Do’ (Video)
nbc the stratford shakespeare

NBC Is Developing a ‘Modern Reimagination of a Shakespearean World’ That Sounds an Awful Lot Like ‘Hamlet’
American Ninja Warrior - Season 12

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 12 Premiere Scales to the Top of Labor Day’s TV Ratings
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE