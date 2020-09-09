Ratings: NBC Tops Another Tuesday as ‘Transplant’ Stays Steady

ABC airs “What Would You Do?” season finale and special
“Transplant” stayed steady on NBC last night, when the Canadian medical drama aired its second episode for U.S. audiences.
ABC scheduled its “What Would You Do?” season finale and a special on Tuesday.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. received a 0.7/5 and 5.8 million viewers. “Transplant” at 10 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million viewers.
Univision was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in total viewers with 1.3 million.
CBS, ABC, Fox and Telemundo all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3/X. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.8 million, ABC was third with 1.8 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.
For CBS, between reruns, “Love Island” at 9 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.
For ABC, after repeats, the season finale of “What Would You Do?” at 9 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. A special “What Would You Do?” episode, titled “Would You Lie for Me,” at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.
Fox aired reruns last night.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 390,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 428,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 p.m. got a 0.1/1 and 427,000 viewers.
