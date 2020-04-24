Travis Scott’s ‘Fortnite’ Concert Attracts Record 12 Million Viewers

Hip-hop artist Travis Scott isn’t letting the coronavirus cancel all of his concert plans. A record 12 million players tuned in to watch a free show inside publisher Epic Games Inc.’s “Fortnite” on Thursday, part of a three-day event to keep quarantined fans entertained.

The 27 year-old Houston rapper teamed up with Epic Games to virtually host a free in-game concert event from April 23-25. Called “Astronomical,” after Scott’s latest 2018 album “Astroworld,” the next “Fortnite” show takes place place at various in-game locations at 3 p.m. Pacific time Saturday, April 26.

The creation is a partnership between Epic and Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack Records.

Epic tweeted Thursday, “over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record” for in-game events.

“Fortnite” is also releasing specific gear, emotes and a Travis Scott-themed player skin as part of the two-day event and some are available through in-game challenges.

In-game concerts are becoming a fan favorite for Epic Games — the developer already held a similar music event inside the game in February, when it invited EDM artist Marshemello to perform for several hours.

Clips of the “Fortnite” concert depict a massively animated Travis Scott looming over the game map as recordings of his hit song “Highest in the Room.”

You can check out a clip of Scott’s in-game concert below: