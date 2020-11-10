alex trebek

Alex Trebek Underwent Experimental Cancer Treatment From L.A. Times Owner’s Biotech Company

by | November 10, 2020 @ 4:23 PM

“If it were me, if I were the patient, I certainly would have wanted to try it,” says biotech expert Dr. Mark S. Boguski

Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek was treated for cancer with experimental treatments pioneered by Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who earned billions developing cancer drugs.

Soon-Shiong acquired the LA Times in 2018  for $500 million, along with several other community newspapers that were included in the deal.  However, Soon-Shiong and his biotech companies remain intimately involved in cancer research and treatment.

Diane Haithman

