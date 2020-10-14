Late-night television was a bit sparse last night, though ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel certainly got some licks in on Donald Trump. Over on cable, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah probably had the single best joke about the president of the United States of America’s Sanford, Florida rally.

“After a week of being forced to quarantine, Donald J. Trump is back on the campaign trail doing what he loves most: spreading COVID-19,” Noah quipped on Comedy Central.

Like Kimmel, Noah then commented on Trump’s apparent return to feeling rather “horny,” in their shared words. The likeminded comedic thinking was in reference to Trump’s “I’ll kiss everyone in that audience” comment from the Sunshine State.

Trump then clarified that he’ll “kiss the guys” and the “beautiful women,” weirdly inserting an adjective only for the ladies. Trevor Noah had a bit of fun with that on Tuesday night.

“You ugly chicks– I’m out!” Noah-as-Trump said. “I can deal with corona, but doctors say a butter face could be fatal.”

For those who are not familiar with the term “butter face,” may we present to you the urban dictionary. And if you’re not familiar with that website, enjoy the rabbit hole.

Trevor Noah’s harshest material last night was saved for Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, though not before the comedian drew one more bridge between the incumbent’s health and his chances in the Nov. 3 election.

“Although Trump has gotten better, his poll numbers are still in the ICU,” Noah said.

Watch the video above.