During Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah had a field day making fun of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s farewell speech to Parliament, which ended with a quote from “The Terminator.”

Johnson stepped down from his post earlier this month after dozens of resignations from his government, including two of his top officials. Addressing members of the Parliament for the last time on Thursday, he gave some slightly chaotic advice to the next Prime Minister before concluding his speech by saying: “Hasta la vista, baby!”

“This is the land of Shakespeare and Jane Austen and the quote Boris chose was from ‘The Terminator’?” Noah said after getting in a good laugh at a clip of Johnson’s speech. “I mean, I guess that shows you the power of American culture. Even the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is like, ‘Farewell and Godspeed, okurrr?'”

The end of Johnson’s speech wasn’t the only part that prompted Noah to raise his eyebrows. In fact, the last night host had some questions about the entire monologue.

“Normally, when you’re giving a speech, especially about resigning or being fired, surely you want to make people regret it,” he said. “Like when you give the speech, you want people to go, ‘Ah man, have we made the wrong choice?'”

Noah used president Barack Obama’s farewell speech as an example, contending that “even racists in America were like, ‘Maybe he was one of the good ones.'”

But Johnson didn’t inspire re-reflection, Noah noted.

“This guy gives a speech and you’re like, ‘How did he get the job? Did he win a contest or something?'” he quipped

You can watch the full video above.