Trevor Noah Cuts a Coronavirus-Themed Promo To Mock Classifying WWE as ‘Essential’ (Video)

“The Daily Show” also imagines how pro wrestling company convinced Florida’s governor

| April 14, 2020 @ 9:37 PM Last Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 9:38 PM

Like a lot of people did, “The Daily Show” took some time Tuesday to mock Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to classify pro wrestling powerhouse WWE as an “essential business,” so that it can remain in business amid the coronavirus pandemic. And host Trevor Noah did it in the most appropriate way — by cutting a promo.

Though it was first reported on Tuesday, DeSantis classied WWE as an essential business sometime last week. This despite a statewide stay-at-home order, which was enacted earlier this month in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This reclassification allows the company to resume shooting live shows, sans a live audience, out of its Orlando training facility and Full Sail University in Winter Park.

After explaining this weird turn of events, Noah noted that because WWE has been taping during the era of social distancing, the storylines have gotten ridiculous. Cue video of him dressed as a low budget wrestler.

Also Read: Conan and Nick Kroll Recall Some Not-So-Fond Memories of Prom Night (Video)

“Triple H, I saw you touching your face, and you didn’t wash your hands!” Noah’s wrestling character said. “You are about to pay. I’m gonna flatten your curve!”

Noah then noted that originally, WWE wasn’t classified as essential until the company reached out to DeSantis personally. Then he rolled a clip of what he said was the negotiations between WWE and Florida (really just repurposed WWE footage with DeSantis deep faked-in.)

It’s fun stuff and you can watch it all above. The WWE segment begins about 2 minutes in.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Bernie Sanders is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, where the presumptive Democratic nominee — former Vice President Joe Biden — is expected to take on President Donald Trump.   

But before then, the race was filled with a number of candidates eyeing the Oval Office. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE