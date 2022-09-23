Trevor Noah had a field day during Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” roasting Donald Trump’s recent interview with Sean Hannity, where the former president insisted that he could declassify documents with his mind and suggested the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home looking for Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“Donald Trump can declassify documents with his brain? How? He can’t even read documents with his brain. How does this happen?” the late night host joked at the top of his monologue. “I really hope that ‘I can make things happen with my mind’ is going to be the actual argument at the trial. That will be great. ‘Your Honor, the defendant pleads Jedi.'”

Noah, of course, isn’t the first person that has been perplexed by Trump’s claim. In addition to pointing out that documents can’t be declassified in that manner, Noah also wondered how Trump had kept his supposed thoughts about them quiet — considering all the other questionable things he’s said out loud.

“It’ll be the first time in his life that Trump has thought something and not said it out loud,” Noah said. “Think about it. This is a man who thought to himself, ‘If I wasn’t related to my daughter, I would date her’ and then he told everyone on TV.”

The comedian even took the bit one step further, after suggesting that the FBI would now have to “raid his brain for the evidence.”

Acting out what this scenario would likely look like, Noah said: “All right. Let’s see what we have in here. Wow, it’s a lot of bikinis in here. Miss America in a bikini. Is that Putin in a bikini? Hamburger in a bikini? I think I found the documents. I got them, the classified documents, but they’re in a bikini.”

There was time for one more dig about the interview, so Noah decided to move on to Trump’s claim that the FBI raid was so serious they may not have been looking for the classified documents he’d been stashing in his home at all. Instead, he thought they may have been searching for Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“Even Sean Hannity is like, ‘Wait, I’m sorry. I roll with you but I don’t understand,'” Noah joked. “So Is Trump saying the FBI raided his house to find Hillary’s emails? So they didn’t want the documents he declassified with his mind? No, they wanted the emails he couldn’t find, but that he actually had the whole time at his house. Because Donald Trump is Hillary Clinton.”

You can watch the entire segment in the video above.