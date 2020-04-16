Some people might make fun of a petition to make Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, People’s Sexiest Man Alive, but not Trevor Noah, who on Thursday’s “The Daily Show” revealed he is 100% down with the idea.

The change.org petition, which you can see here, was created three weeks ago but only started getting widely reported this week. “His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety. He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time. His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm,” the petition says in part.

“And this is why I love America,” Noah said. “The man who is a scientist, an academic and a public servant is out there fighting to keep people healthy, and everyone else is just like ‘drop your pants! Show us that Ph-D,;” the “D” in this case being an obvious reference to a penis.

“I’ll be honest, I hope this happens. Not just for Dr. Fauci, but for the whole country,” Noah continued. “Because if there’s one thing we know, it’s that Donald Trump only respects hot people. It’s why Ivanka is a presidential adviser, but Eric has to use the doggie door.”

If you’re wondering how Dr. Fauci feels about it, it turns out he finds it amusing, if a little late. “As I often say, when they, when they show this to me at my age, I say, ‘Where were you when I was 30?'” Fauci told Vanity Fair this week.

“Oh, and People magazine?” Noah said at the end of the bit, “you need to change your name to Person magazine, OK? It’s called social distancing.”

Watch the whole clip above — the Fauci stuff begins approximately a minute and 30 seconds in.