Trevor Noah Loses It Over Giuliani’s Hair Dye Mess: ‘Was His Brain S—ing Itself?’ (Video)

On Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah took a look at the absolutely appalling press conference the Trump campaign held earlier in the day. But Noah didn’t forget to give special attention to the most memorable moment: When Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, humiliated himself by sweating so much he caused his badly done hair dye to leak down the sides of his face.

Spoiler: Noah found the whole thing just as hilarious as you probably did, and devoted almost three minutes to making a TON of jokes at Rudy’s expense.

A quick recap, during the bonkers press conference, Giuliani got super worked up trying to re-enact the courtroom scene from the movie “My Cousin Vinny,” in an attempt to advance absolute lies about criminal conduct by Joe Biden and Democrats as part of the Trump campaign’s efforts to subvert the election they lost. That’s when he got so worked up that he started sweating out his badly applied dye job on live television.

Also Read: Everybody's Got Some Feelings About Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Mishap

Back to Trevor Noah:

“Ok. I know that this could be the end of American democracy, ” Noah said after playing a clip of the excruciatingly cringe moment. “But guys, this s— is hilarious. I mean, Trump always said that he had leakers in his administration, but I didn’t know it was this bad.”

Then Noah came at Giuliani with a flurry of really funny jokes. “What the hell was going on with Rudy? Honest question. Was his hair dye dripping? Was his brain s—ing itself? Honestly, I didn’t even know that sideburns got periods. You know your legal strategy is really f—ed up when your hair starts crying about it. It was going down both his cheeks! Dude was growing a chin strap beard in real time.”

“And look, I’m not gonna lie, part of me feels bad for Rudy,” Noah continued, while visibly starting to crack up while saying “feels bad for Rudy.” “‘Cause this was the biggest press conference of his life, his big chance to get Donald Trump another term as president. And his hair ruined the entire moment.”

Also Read: Former 'Simpsons' Writer Wishes You'd Stop Comparing Rudy Giuliani to Shady Lawyer Lionel Hutz

“But maybe this is the perfect combination of evil and ridiculous to end the Trump era,” Noah said as he brought the gag to a close. “:I think it’s perfect. Because think about it: If someone said in 2016 that this whole thing would end with Rudy Giuliani openly plotting a coup against the government, but no one would take him seriously because he had hair dye running down his face the entire time, you’d be like ‘yeah you know what? That sounds about right.'”

Watch the while segment above. The jokes about Giuliani’s hair dye begin around the 5:15 mark.