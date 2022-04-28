On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci declared the U.S. “out of the pandemic phase” of COVID-19. While it’s still not clear if he has the authority to make that an official decree, Trevor Noah took a moment to celebrate during “The Daily Show” later that night.

“As we all know, a little over two years ago, a bat in China didn’t cover its mouth when it sneezed in a lab after visiting a food market, and that started a pandemic,” he said. “And the world has never been the same. But now, Anthony Fauci, America’s most renowned infectious disease scientist and most ready-for-retirement human has come out with some news that has left people shocked.”

Following the clip of Fauci discussing the end of the pandemic phase during PBS NewsHour, Noah exclaimed: “Woooohoooo! The pandemic phase is over people! The pandemic phase is over!”

However, he also reminded the public that Fauci’s message doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over for good.

“A lot of people misinterpreted this news today. They were like, ‘The pandemic is over. Time to tongue kiss my grandmother again!'” he joked, before adding: “But that’s not what this means. What Fauci was saying is that America is currently not in a pandemic phase. As in, not in a pandemic right now, but it’s not over. It could come back, or it could go away. You don’t know. It’s a phase. It’s sort of like wide leg jeans. They disappeared for 20 years, and now suddenly everyone looks like they’re to borrow a pair of pants from Shaq.”

Noah conceded that he understands why many Americans might have been confused by the message, especially having been declared in such an unofficial forum. In fact, he questioned the decision to say that on air, given that the public has been known to misinterpret scientists’ directives over the past two years.

“Here’s the thing: Dr. Fauci, how do you not know by now how stupid people are? We’re all stupid. You can’t just say the pandemic phase is over. When you say that, all we hear is ‘Party time,'” he said. “I feel like that’s been the major failure of this pandemic is that the scientists have been communicating directly with the public without somebody to interpret what they’re saying. That’s bound to cause chaos. We don’t understand scientist speak.”

He continued, “It’s the reason God didn’t speak directly to the people. He always went through a messenger.”