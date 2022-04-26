Trevor Noah on Republicans Who Can’t Remember Jan. 6 Interactions: ‘Politicians Are Supposed to Be Good at Lying’

A number of Republicans have claimed not to remember various phone calls and text messages they engaged in around the incident at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah called them out Monday night.

Noah played footage of GOP members including Jim Jordan, who didn’t remember calls on Jan. 6 with former President Donald Trump, and Kevin McCarthy, who recently denied the New York Times report that he suggested in the days following the insurrection that Trump should resign as president. It was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent “I don’t recall” comments on the stand about things including text messages that showed her support for overturning the election, and for Trump to impose martial law in the days around the vote certification that Noah took issue with.

“But as worried as I am for those guys, people, I am really concerned about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congresswoman from Georgia, soccer mom who’s definitely slashed the other team’s bus tires,” Noah joked. “You see, a few of MTG’s constituents have filed a lawsuit to disqualify her from Congress based on her role in Jan. 6. Yeah, apparently, there’s something in the Constitution that says you can’t run for office if you do an insurrection against the government.

“And now, we all know it’s probably not going to work, but Marjorie Taylor Greene was still forced to testify at a hearing on Friday. And it looks like nobody has been hit harder by Jan. 6 amnesia, than her,” Noah said introducing the clip montage.

After watching several moments of Taylor Greene saying, “I do not recall,” Noah suggest the Congresswoman was missing an essential attribute politicians need.

“Look, man. I mean, clearly this person is unqualified for Congress because politicians are supposed to be good at lying,” Noah joked. “This was just embarrassing.”

Watch his monologue above.