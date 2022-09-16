Trevor Noah wasn’t pleased to hear about Florida governor Ron DeSantis flying two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard this week.

“You know, there’s a—holes, and then there’s this guy,” Noah said. “Because sometimes, someone is so terrible the word ‘a—hole’ doesn’t quite capture their essence enough. Everyone is an a—hole. Like my neighbor is an a—hole, you know? Drivers in traffic are a—holes. Hell, I’m an a—hole. But Ron DeSantis, he’s like the little edges around the a—hole that really catch all the sh—.”

Among the many issues the late night host took with the stunt, Noah wondered by the Florida official had anything to do with the lives of migrants who were in Texas.

“Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida. So why is he grabbing refugees in Texas and shipping them to Massachusetts? Why? So he can prove that America’s immigration system is broken?” Noah questioned. “Everyone knows that. But instead of pushing lawmakers to actually reform the system, he’s using taxpayer money to, what, go viral? ‘Cause this is what he wants to do, right?”

Noah also pointed out that a more effective solution would have been to put the money spent on flying the migrants across the country toward getting them the help they need, rather than pulling what many have dubbed as a “political stunt.”

“And this is what gets to me. If you told DeSantis to spend the same amount of money helping these asylum seekers, he’d be like, ‘Oh we don’t have the funding for that.’ But to troll the Democrats, suddenly he’s like, ‘Put it on my card,'” he said.

Noah ended the segment by pointing out that the United States has a history of this: “In the 1960s, racist organizations in the South shipped Black people up to northern states to make liberals uncomfortable. But Ron DeSantis obviously doesn’t know about that, because the pages in his history book were torn out in his state, so I get it.”

You can watch the full segment in the video above.