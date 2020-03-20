Trevor Noah is still making “The Daily Show” from home amid the coronavirus crisis, and he is not turning down the humor just because he’s telling jokes alone on his couch.
The host covered a lot of ground during Thursday’s episode, including Trump’s made-up coronavirus cure and the young spring-breakers who are refusing to take the pandemic seriously, forcing the governor of Florida to shut down the state’s beaches.
Noah made fun of one specific young man who was quoted on the news as saying, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”
“You’re not gonna let Coronavirus stop — ? You don’t need to ‘let it,’ okay? Coronavirus is the Harvey Weinstein of diseases. It does not ask for consent, my friend,” Noah said.
“Kids making it sound like coronavirus is going to ask for permission before jumping into your body,” he continued, doing an impression of the virus as a polite British man who sounds like he’s wearing a top hat. “Excuse me, sir, my name is Corona. Would you mind if I compromised your immune system?”
Then Noah got serious for a moment.
“Here’s the thing young people need to understand. Yes, coronavirus is most dangerous for old people. But that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous for young people too. It can still get our ass into intensive care.”
20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!
"Chef" (2014): This is a great movie if you want to remember the Before Times, when we could still leave our houses and eat street food. You also get a dance party in the closing credits. Take that, end times anxiety.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009): Tim FINALLY shows real affection for his son and then Flint and Sam kiss. No, I'm not coughing I'm crying.
"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993): Wait, the two dogs and their kitty friend make it home alive and Chance learns to love his family? Shut up! I'm not crying; you're crying. I SAID SHUT UP! I AM NOT CRYING!
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" (2018): It's already one of the greatest movie musicals of all time before the ending turns into a totally insane sing along to Abba's "Super Trouper" featuring the older characters dancing with their younger selves, the ghost of Meryl Streep, and CHER!!!!
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016): The criminally underappreciated masterpiece from The Lonely Island is nonstop hilarious, and then Michael Bolton shows up at the end to sing "Incredible Thoughts." Also, the picture here is the world's cutest kitten just hugging a dog, which you'd know if your brain was a genius.
"Sing Street" (2016): Awesome songs, a great coming-of-age story, then we end with a truly cathartic bittersweet moment of hope for the future and the successful pursuit of one's dreams. For instance, I dream of being able to leave the house again.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018): This is a pretty good kiss, too.
"Trolls" (2016): When Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing "Can't Stop the Feeling" to turn the Bergens into happy dancing party people your mood will be dramatically improved, and I know because in November 2016 I saw this three times in the theater because, for some reason, I needed cheering up.
"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971): "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." "What's that?" "He lived happily ever after." Just like we will once this whole thing is over.
1 of 21
Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!