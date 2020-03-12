Trevor Noah Sings for Weird ‘Daily Show’ Audience Members Ahead of Coronavirus Quarantine (Video)

Show goes audience-free on Monday

| March 12, 2020 @ 9:48 PM

On Monday, “The Daily Show” will become one of just, well, every New York-based late night show to begin filming without an audience in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

And so on the show’s last night with an actual crowd for at least a couple of weeks, Trevor Noah paid tribute to the weirdest and worst of them with a song.

The song, a mournful pop ballad that ought to sound very familiar, sees Noah nodding to audience members like the woman who gets a joke too late, the guy with a weird laugh, the guy who explains the jokes after he hears them, and even someone who showed up to kill him, but was won over by Noah’s jokes. It’s funny stuff and you can watch the whole thing above right now.

Also Read: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Give Cheerful Coronavirus Update: 'There Is No Crying in Baseball'

Nearly every major talk show on both coasts opted to forgo live audiences at show tapings earlier in the week, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” “Desus & Mero,” “Lights Out With David Spade” and “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)

  • Contagion Seventh Seal 12 Monkeys Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Outbreak Dustin Hoffman Cuba Gooding Jr Kevin Spacey Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Cabin Fever 2002 Eli Roth Disease Outbreak Movies
  • 28 Days Later Cillian Murphy 28 Weeks Later Jeremy Renner Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Black Death Sean Bean Virus Outbreak Movies
1 of 17

Netflix and chill?

We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.

View In Gallery

