On Monday, “The Daily Show” will become one of just, well, every New York-based late night show to begin filming without an audience in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

And so on the show’s last night with an actual crowd for at least a couple of weeks, Trevor Noah paid tribute to the weirdest and worst of them with a song.

The song, a mournful pop ballad that ought to sound very familiar, sees Noah nodding to audience members like the woman who gets a joke too late, the guy with a weird laugh, the guy who explains the jokes after he hears them, and even someone who showed up to kill him, but was won over by Noah’s jokes. It’s funny stuff and you can watch the whole thing above right now.

Nearly every major talk show on both coasts opted to forgo live audiences at show tapings earlier in the week, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” “Desus & Mero,” “Lights Out With David Spade” and “Real Time With Bill Maher.”