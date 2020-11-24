Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday ahead of nominations dropping later this morning.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards take place on January 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be “The Daily Show” comedian’s first time hosting the ceremony after Alicia Keys did the honors earlier in 2020.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs® have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” Harvey Mason jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the Grammys,” CBS Entertainment Group president and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and ‘The Late Late Show’s’ Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is talent producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.