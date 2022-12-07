Trevor Noah Doubts Consequences for Trump After Company’s Tax Fraud Conviction: ‘We All Know That’s How That Works’ (Video)

The Trump Organization was found guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud and other financial crimes this week – but Trevor Noah seriously doubts that means any kind of consequences for the twice impeached former president himself.

During Tuesday night’s show, Noah mostly celebrated the guilty verdict, but mockingly cited Trump’s own comments from the midterm elections, in which he said that if the candidates he endorsed won — which most of them didn’t — that he deserved all the credit, but that if they lost — which most of them did — he deserved none of the blame.

So, with this court decision, Noah figures Trump thinks the same is probably true.

“You know what that means! Donald Trump is going to prison — to visit all the lower ranking people who did this without his knowledge or his permission,” Noah joked. “Yeah because we all know that’s how that works in the world, right? All the successes in Trump’s organization, they’re due to the genius of Donald Trump. All the crimes, he had no idea.”

Noah then brought out his own Trump impression, imitating how the twice-impeached former president’s logic tends to track.

“He’s like ‘That’s right folks, I have zero control over the things I run, which is why you should vote for me to run the country,'” Noah mocked. “‘So I can run it like one of my companies, which I don’t even run. I don’t even run.'”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.