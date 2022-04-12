After more than two weeks, the Slap Heard Round the World is still at the top of everyone’s minds, including Trevor Noah’s. The “Daily Show” host addressed Will Smith’s 10-year ban from Academy events on Monday night, joking that he didn’t think the punishment was all that bad.

“When I first read the headline, I thought this was the worst punishment ever. I was like, ’10 years? The Oscars, you’re ridiculous!’ ” he said. “But then I got into the details and I realized that he gets to keep his Oscar and he can still win Oscars, even though he’s banned. So in many ways, this isn’t a punishment. This is a favor.”

He continued, “Will Smith doesn’t have to go to the ceremony. He doesn’t have to get dressed up. He doesn’t have to sit through a bunch of boring awards that he doesn’t care about. He doesn’t have to pretend to be happy when he loses. I wish I could get banned from the Emmys. Every year I have to go and act like I might beat John Oliver. It’s a nightmare.”

Noah continued to poke fun at the situation, adding that the Academy “should have at least consulted Chris Rock” before they chose Smith’s consequences.

“If Will were still going to the Oscars, that’s at least four hours where Chris Rock knows where he is. Now he could be anywhere,” Noah said. “Honestly, I don’t think they should have banned Will Smith at all. I’ll be honest. I actually think they should have hired Will Smith to replace the wrap it up music that they play at award shows. Yeah. Do you know how quickly winners will finish their speeches when they see Will Smith watching them from the side of the stage?”

While it seems like just about everyone else is still talking about Slapgate, it appears Rock is content keeping silent on the matter for now. At his Palm Springs comedy show on Saturday, he told the crowd: “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”