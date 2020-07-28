Triller Nears Deal to Raise at Least $200 Million

by | July 28, 2020 @ 12:27 PM

The raise would come as rival TikTok is facing increased scrutiny from Washington, D.C.

Triller, the music-focused social media platform, is in the process of closing another round of funding worth upwards of $200 million, according to a person familiar with deal.

The latest investment would come as its chief rival, TikTok, is facing increased scrutiny from lawmakers over its parent company, Beijing-based Bytedance, and its ties to China’s communist government.

Fox Business was the first to report Triller was nearing a deal worth $200 million to $300 million on Tuesday.

Also Read: If TikTok Gets Banned in the US, These 4 Apps Could Benefit Most

Triller declined to comment when reached by TheWrap.

The raise would come after Triller secured between $10 million-$20 million last December from a number of high-profile investors, including  Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Marshmello, Lil Wayne, YoungThug, Kendrick Lamar, Pitbull, Baron Davis, Tyga, TI, and Jake Paul. At the time, Triller had 26.5 million monthly active users in the U.S. and more than 75 million worldwide; in June, the company said it had now hit 50 million monthly active users in the U.S.

Triller, which is based in Los Angeles and also has offices in New York, London and Paris, has been busy of late. Earlier on Tuesday, TikTok stars Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck decided to ditch TikTok to make content for Triller. The company also recently landed the rights to stream the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. boxing match in September.

Also Read: 'Tenet' Could Lose Money But Still Be Vital for Hollywood

On Monday, TheWrap included Triller as one of four apps that could benefit from a potential TikTok ban in the U.S. The app already received a nice shot in the arm when India banned TikTok and several other Chinese apps earlier this month, with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh telling Forbes the app was downloaded 40 million times within the first day of the ban going into place.

If TokTok were to get the boot, Triller could be a natural landing spot for many of its users. The app lets users create and edit quick-hit videos, while also offering filters and banners that remind users of Snapchat and Instagram; Triller is featuring a “Black Lives Matter” banner for users to add to their videos right now, for example.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • [email protected] • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Watchmen

Emmy Voters Respond to the Moment, Snubbing Some Favorites for Record Diversity in Nominations
ctam questions

8 Burning Questions for TV’s Summer Press Tour: Where Are the Execs? How Much Footage Will We See?
tenet

‘Tenet’ Could Lose Money But Still Be Vital for Hollywood

Tinder Names Former CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone as New Chief Executive
Michael Shamberg Academy

Why Producer Michael Shamberg Sued the Oscars Academy: ‘They Don’t Want to Listen to Anybody’
Celebrity Family Feud

All 20 English-Language Broadcast Shows Were Reruns Last Night: How They Stacked Up in Ratings

If TikTok Gets Banned in the US, These 4 Apps Could Benefit Most
ron howard sundance 2020

Why ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ Director Ron Howard Speaks Out on Climate Change | Video
Wynonna Earp - Season 4

Inside ‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 and the Cult Hit’s Tumultuous, Triumphant Return to Screen
Live PD

A&E’s Primetime Viewership Has Halved Since ‘Live PD’ Cancellation
Emmy nomination predictions variety and reality

Emmy Nomination Predictions in Variety & Reality: Shrinking Categories, Stay-at-Home Hosts and No ‘Amazing Race’
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE