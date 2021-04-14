Triller Parent Company Buys Combat-Sports Streaming Service Fite TV

TrillerNet, the parent company Triller co-owned by Ryan Kavanaugh, is acquiring Fite TV, a combat sports-focused streaming service.

The deal gives Triller a major foothold in the live-event PPV and streaming space, greatly expanding the reach of Triller’s AI-powered content and distribution ecosystem and allowing the company to continue to invest in new lifestyle and entertainment programming.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition follows Triller’s purchase of music-focused streaming platform Verzuz. It comes a few days before a Triller Fight Club where Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Ben Askren. (The event launched last year with the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight.)

Fite TV launched in 2012 and has more than 10 million users and carries combat sports including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA Powerrr, Game Changer Wrestling and other various boxing and MMA matches.

“Futehas been a fantastic partner, and the synergy between the two businesses and teams was clear from day one,” Bobby Sarnevesht, chairman and co-owner of Triller, and Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller, said in a joint statement. “With our acquisition of Fite, we bring into TrillerNET their stellar technology, valuable customer and content partner base, and one of the most experienced executive teams in this space. The deal represents our ambitions to not only expand Triller Fight Club and grow Fite’s distribution relationships, but also to reimagine what, how and when premium music, sports and entertainment is delivered to today’s audiences.”

“Triller has an exceptionally visionary executive team that is revolutionizing the world of sports and entertainment. We are very excited to be a part of and play a role in this process,” said Kosta Jordanov, Fite co-founder and CEO. “As part of the TrillerNet, Fite will become the exclusive global digital distributor of all Triller Fight Club events going forward, and this content relationship is planned to expand in exciting new ways. We will continue to work with and serve all our content partners, and we look forward to bringing Triller’s significant user base and promotional clout to all the major events we carry on the Fite platform.”