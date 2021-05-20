Trish Kinane to Step Down as ‘American Idol’ Showrunner

Trish Kinane is stepping down as “American Idol” showrunner and president of entertainment programming at Fremantle. Megan Michaels Wolflick will replace her as lead “Idol” producer.

Kinane will continue on with “American Idol” as an executive producer and consultant.

“Trish’s leadership, endless creativity and contributions to Fremantle over the past decade are immeasurable,” Jennifer Mullin, the global CEO for Fremantle, said on Thursday. “She has an inspiring hunger to innovate, and I am delighted that she will stay on with us in her new role. I am equally pleased to welcome Megan to hers.”

“I am happy to have been instrumental in the continued success of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and to have refreshed the ‘American Idol’ format, shepherding it through its last years on Fox to its new home, and its recent commission for a 5th season, on ABC,” Kinane said in a statement. “I am leaving the show in good hands with an incredible team, and I am excited to be continuing as executive producer, whilst able to pursue some personal adventures.”

