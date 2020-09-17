‘Troop Zero’ Star McKenna Grace Joins ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ for Season 4

McKenna Grace will join “The Handmaid’s Tale” for its fourth season, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Grace, who most recently co-starred with Viola Davis in “Troop Zero,” will portray Mrs. Keyes, described as “a sharply intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence.”

Production on Season 4 of the Elisabeth Moss-led drama was just getting underway in Canada back in March when it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s fourth season was originally expected to launch this fall, but Hulu has now shifted its release to next year. Production resumed two weeks ago in Toronto.

Also Read: 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Pushed to 2021

Along with Moss, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa. The series hails from MGM Television.

Grace is also set to star on “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” She is also known for playing younger versions of characters in Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” On films, she also portrayed the younger versions of title characters in “Captain Marvel” and “I, Tanya.”

Deadline first reported on Grace’s casting.