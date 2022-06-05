Trouble (née Mariel Semonte Orr), an Atlanta rapper who collaborated with the likes of Drake, Migos and The Weeknd, has died, his record label Def Jam announced in a statement. He was 34.

According to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, per WSB-TV, Orr was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the Lake St. James Apartment complex in Conyers and died after being transported to a local hospital. While officials say no arrests have been made, a warrant is out for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, a potential murder suspect.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” Def Jam wrote on Instagram. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

Fellow Atlanta rappers like Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz paid tribute to Trouble — also known as Scoob — on social media. Producer Mike WiLL Made-It, who served as executive producer on Trouble’s 2018 debut album “Edgewood,” wrote in an Instagram Story, “Trouble’s personality lit up a room and his conversation left you more creative then [sic] when you walked in. His accent, dialect, and charisma were of constant discussion when we spoke; usually chats full of laughter.”

Orr first reached wider success with his 2011 debut mixtape, “December 17th,” which made the cut for Complex’s 25 best mixtape releases that year. The project included his breakthrough track “Bussin,” which was later remixed by Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame and Trae the Truth. In 2013, Trouble was included on XXL magazine’s list of “15 Atlanta Rappers You Should Know.” He went on to release two full studio albums, including 2020’s “Thug Love.” In 2018, the lyricist signed with Mike WiLL Made-It’s imprint, Ear Drummer Records via Interscope Records.

“Edgewood,” which peaked at 130 on the Billboard 200, featured tracks with Drake (“Bring It Back”), The Weeknd (“Come Thru”), Quavo (“Rider”) and Offset (“Kesha Dem”). Trouble was also on the “Creed 2” soundtrack alongside Gucci Man, YG, Quavo and Juicy J. That project included contributions from City Girls and 2 Chainz.