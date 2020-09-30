‘True Crime Obsessed’ Launching ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Spinoff Podcast

“Unsolved Mysteries” is getting the podcast treatment with a spinoff series from “True Crime Obsessed” podcast host Patrick Hinds and Gillian Pensavalle, set to launch Oct. 8 on Hinds’ podcast outfit, the Obsessed Network.
The limited series will be produced as part of the ongoing “True Crime Obsessed” podcast and will post weekly episodes beginning next week.
Hinds’ network operates four other shows including its most popular show, “True Crime Obsessed.” The network recently produced “Obsessed with Abducted in Plain Sight,” a spin-off of the Netflix documentary series directed by Skye Borgman — Borgman also co-hosted the podcast with Hinds.
The “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot of the original late 1980s broadcast show debuted on Netflix July 1. For the 12-episode spinoff podcast, Hinds and Pensavalle will do “deep dives” into every case featured in the Netflix reboot and provide comedic commentary. Netflix has no involvement in the project, a spokesperson for Obsessed Network told TheWrap.
Hinds launched the Obsessed Network in March 2020, and the outfit is based in New York City. Hinds told TheWrap, “I’ve been a huge fan of the Unsolved Mysteries series since I saw their very first episode years ago, the show itself holds a significant influence to the true crime industry as a whole.”
Hinds added, “We’re honored that we get to expand on True Crime Obsessed’s episodes to include commentary on the new iterations of such a legendary series that’s created an immense impact in the true-crime community.”
