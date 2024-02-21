“True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto responded to the blowback he has received for his criticism around the show’s most recent season, “Night Country.”

The creator took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself with a caption inviting any and all opinions surrounding the matter.

“Where have I spread hate?” Pizzolatto said in a comment reply on his latest Instagram post. “That’s a ridiculous accusation, honestly. I think you got some fake news. Or need to read my post more closely.”

Pizzolatto began to repost criticism and negative reactions to the latest installment of the series, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, which premiered on Max in January. The post marks the show’s original creator’s first time speaking out directly.

“This here is the place for all your trolling/support/infighting around ‘True Detective’ and the absolute moral degeneracy and misogyny of anyone who did not think it was good. Let’s move these screeds off my posts about my wife, true love, and my father’s death, kay?” he captioned the post. “I’d say ‘stay civil’ but of course civility has no place when criticism of a television show indicates some form of Hitlerian evil that must be stamped out. So roll on, tide. Satire is welcome, and do try to have a nice day.”

More to come…