Trump Tells ’60 Minutes’ ICE Raid Tactics of Tear Gas, Breaking Car Windows ‘Haven’t Gone Far Enough’ | Video

Donald Trump believes the ICE raids that have sparked fear and fury across the country “haven’t gone far enough,” he tells “60 Minutes” in a preview clip ahead of his the airing of his Sunday night interview.

After being asked if the raids have gone too far, Trump immediately answers, “No, I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama.”

ICE raids have been carried out in cities including Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois as part of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Violent videos have surfaced that show agents shoving a mother to the ground and smashing car windows to apprehend people.

Trump also said he’s okay with these tactics “because you have to get the people out.”

Tonight’s interview is Trump’s first with “60 Minutes” in five years and his first since he sued Paramount over a 2024 interview with Kamala Harris. It will air and 7:30 pm ET/PT.